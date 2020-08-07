Army Begins Dev’t of Mobile App for Squad Leaders

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army has started the development of a mobile application that aims to help leaders manage daily tasks and connect with squad members. The team will collaborate with the Army Futures Command to study various approaches for counseling, sponsorship and training management, the service branch said Wednesday.

Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston formed a team of 15 non-commissioned officers to help develop the app and provide inputs.

“We’re really looking at how do we give a squad leader an app — like a leader’s book — right there in the palm of their hands,” said Grinston.

The Army plans to unveil the app during the Association of the U.S. Army's yearly meeting in October. The app's development is a part of the This is My Squad effort, a program that seeks to assist squad leaders in fostering trust with their members.