Army Commemorates Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford’s Retirement

Lt. Gen. Crawford Army

Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford stepped down from his role as chief information officer G-6 of the U.S. Army at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Virginia, Fedscoop reported Wednesday.

His retirement from the Army concludes over three decades of military service. Army officials took part in a ceremony to commemorate Crawford's service.

Crawford oversaw a $12.2 billion portfolio of information technology programs and functions related to command, control, communications and computers during his time as CIO. He also served as an IT and communications adviser to the service branch's chief of staff.

The Army veteran held multiple staff and commander roles across his career, having served with the 516th Signal Brigade, Army Communications-Electronics Command and other service components.