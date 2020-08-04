Army Official Jonathan Moak Nominated for New Financial Management Role

Jonathan Moak, principal deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for financial management and comptroller, has been selected by President Trump for a higher-level role.

President Trump intends to nominate Moak for the role of assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller, the White House said Monday.

Moak concurrently serves as assistant secretary of the Army on an acting basis. The nominee also serves as an infantry officer for the Army National Guard, and formerly worked as a program analyst with the U.S. Army.

His over fifteen years of service as a member of the Army National Guard includes an operation in the Middle East and has received the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Ranger Tab, and Expert Infantryman Badge.

He was also a consultant for government, public sector and defense engagements at Deloitte Consulting, having contributed work to the company's finance and enterprise performance business.