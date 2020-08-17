Army Prototypes Cyber Situational Awareness System

US Army

The U.S. Army has a new prototype system designed to help soldiers assess and understand cyber electromagnetic situations.

The Cyber Situational Understanding system processes tactical data into cyber situational awareness via visualization, correlation and analytical techniques, the Army said Wednesday.

Soldiers would use this situational awareness to address cyber electromagnetic activity threats and visualize a common operational picture of the command post computing environment's cyber status.

“The goal is that the end-user won’t see the actual Cyber SU product and will be able to work in their native environment on CPCE and see a cyber overlay of critical information in support of their mission,” said John Keenan, chief engineer for Product Manager Mission Command Cyber.

The Army will implement Cyber SU across units linked to the Tactical Server Infrastructure with fielding and initial operational capability scheduled for fiscal year 2022.