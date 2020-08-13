Unanet

Army Researchers Study Ultraviolet Communications for Network Security

Nichols Martin August 13, 2020 News, Technology

Army Research Lab

The U.S. Army is looking into the characteristics of ultraviolet communication systems with regard to how the technology can boost network security. Army Research Laboratory said Tuesday that ultraviolet communication technology increases the stealth of transmissions against threats.

ARL developed an ultraviolet communication analysis framework that builds on applicable simulations, theories and modeling. Robert Drost, an ARL scientist, said UVC offers low-probability-of-detection hinted by the high-rate atmospheric absorption of deep-UV wavelengths.

“In order to fully take advantage of this characteristic, a rigorous understanding of the LPD properties of UVC is needed," Drost said.

The effort's team will continue to study the UVC concept and work to transition the technology in partnership with Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center.

