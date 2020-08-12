Army to Seek Tech That Conceals Electromagnetic Signatures; BG Rob Collins Quoted

BG Rob Collins US Army

The U.S. Army will explore ways to bolster the security of command posts through a program that seeks signal concealment technologies, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday. The service branch plans to virtually meet with members of industry to discuss preparations for Capability Set ’23, a future suite of tools envisioned to boost tactical network resiliency.

“Certainly, any time that you adopt a lot of commercial technologies you start to look at how your signature is on the battle space," Brig. Gen. Rob Collins, who leads Army Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T).

The effort will seek technologies that conceal visual profile, electromagnetic spectrum presence and infrared emission. The preliminary design review for Capability Set ’23 is scheduled to commence in April.

"I really look to industry and how they can bring some of their best ideas and technologies for how we can potentially do spectrum obscuration, as well as decoys so we can minimize our footprint on the battlefield," BG Collins said on Tuesday during Potomac Officers Club's (POC) 'Weaponizing Data Across the Digital Battlefield' Virtual Event as part of POC's Future Battlefield Series.

