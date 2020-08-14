AWS Launches Amazon Braket to Support Quantum Algorithms; Bill Vass Quoted

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, a fully managed AWS service that will provide a development environment to explore and design quantum algorithms, the company reported on Thursday.

“As we see quantum computing technologies make more meaningful progress, thousands of customers are asking for ways to experiment with quantum computers to explore the technology’s potential and contribute to its development,” said Bill Vass, VP of Technology, at AWS.

AWS’ Braket will test and troubleshoot quantum algorithms on simulated quantum computers through computing resources in AWS to verify implementation. Users can leverage Amazon Braket to run quantum algorithms on a variety of processors based on different technologies, including systems from D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti.

The company’s solution will design quantum algorithms, visualize results and collaborate with others. Amazon Braket will provide cross-platform developer tools to enable customers to design their own quantum algorithms or use pre-built algorithms.

In addition, users will be able to run, test and troubleshoot algorithms on quantum computer simulators that use Amazon EC2 computing resources and run algorithms on the quantum computers without using multiple providers or committing to a single technology.

Amazon Braket customers can choose superconducting quantum annealers from D-Wave, trapped ion processors from IonQ, or superconducting quantum processors from Rigetti. Amazon Braket will also run hybrid algorithms to overcome the limitations.

“Our goal for Amazon Braket is to be a catalyst for innovation across the quantum community, bringing together hardware and software developers, researchers, and end users,” Bass concluded.

