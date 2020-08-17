BAE Systems Names New Executives to Intelligence Network; James Hatch Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has appointed David Chenkin and Matthew Smith to the steering committee of the company’s Intelligence Network, BAE Applied Intelligence reported on Monday.

“David and Matthew bring robust expertise and knowledge to help mobilize a like-minded community of professionals and influencers to maximize the breadth of perspective and understanding of security challenges we currently face, “ said James Hatch, chair of The Intelligence Network and director of Cyber Services, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence.

Chenkin, managing partner of Zeichner Ellman and Krause (ZEK) and chair of the Anti-Money Laundering/Financial Crime and Government Investigations group, and Smith, executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, will serve on the steering committee governing strategy, direction and operation of The Intelligence Network.

The Intelligence Network has outlined seven challenges within cyber security, such as cyber fraud. The Intelligence Network will work to vulnerability to cybercrime and fraud by combating endemic attacks, operating silos, the gap between cybercrime and fraud, and social engineering.

Chenkin will bring nearly forty years experience representing major corporations and senior executives in civil, criminal, regulatory and compliance-related investigations initiated by the U.S. Congress, and federal, state and local prosecutors and regulators.

“Having an initiative such as the Intelligence Network where we can bring like-minds together from every corner of the globe to combat malicious actors, is truly an honor to be a part of. It is an exciting time to be studying and putting together strategies to fight cybercrime and cyber fraud,” said Chenkin.

Smith has founded one of the nation’s leading law firms specializing in insurance fraud litigation. He spearheaded the use of data from cell towers in civil insurance fraud cases as well as popularized social media as a medium for evidence collection. In his current role, Smith focuses his efforts on anti-fraud government, regulatory and courtroom work with the Coalition.

“The Intelligence Network has lofty goals. The mission here is to challenge the status quo and erect successful pathways forward to educate the masses, and eliminate bad actors from the digital world,” Smith stated.

Chenkin and Smith will join security leaders and industry influencers from organizations such as Microsoft, Forgepoint Capital, Cylon, the CBI, RUSl, and Trafigura.

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

