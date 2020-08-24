BAE Systems Wins $495M Contract to Support USAF Missions; Pete Trainer Quoted

Pete Trainer

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has awarded BAE Systems a $495 million, firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to continue to provide a wide range of instrumentation support and sustainment services to military and government agencies for the nation and its allies, the company reported on Monday.

The single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract has a ceiling amount of $945 million over seven years.

“Since 1985, we have been the sustainment contractor of choice for the IRSP program to ensure test ranges are operational and mission ready… Our work improving the mission readiness of these systems ensures air, missile, and space situational awareness is provided seamlessly to the warfighter and decision makers,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions business.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will enhance the accuracy and operational reliability of tracking systems in support of national security missions. BAE Systems will service components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems such as radars, telemetry and optical range mission systems, flight termination systems, data acquisition systems and global positioning systems.

BAE Systems will perform work on 27 global ranges that are part of the IRSP, including those in the U.S. operated by the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy, NASA and the Department of Energy (DoE), as well as allied ranges operated in the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Republic of Korea and Switzerland.

“We are pleased to continue our instrumentation sustainment, engineering support, and maintenance services for the 27 IRSP test ranges worldwide,” Trainer added.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a leading systems integrator supporting militaries, governments, and U.S. intelligence community members across the globe. The company’s advanced technologies and services protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.