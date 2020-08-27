Battelle Wins Task Order to Support Defense Supply Chain; Tom Bergman Quoted

Tom Bergman Cyber Program Manager Battelle

Battelle has been awarded a $16.6 million task order contract under the Microelectronics and Embedded Systems Assurance (MESA) IDIQ contract vehicle to mitigate risk within the national defense supply chain , the company reported on Thursday. Battelle will serve as a prime contractor and the task order will continue through 2022.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Sensors Directorate developing innovative trust and assurance solutions to enhance the security and reliability of DoD systems,” said Tom Bergman , cyber program manager at Battelle.

Battelle will leverage its expertise in cyber hardware trust and assurance to develop and validate quantifiable assurance tools and approaches to reduce the threat of counterfeit and untrustworthy integrated circuits and embedded systems within the military’s supply chain.

Under the task order, Battelle will develop and validate techniques for quantifiable assurance of microelectronics devices and systems to accelerate technical activity for the customer, including new lines of effort supporting verification and validation tool development and demonstration.

The contract builds on Battelle’s experience in conducting basic and applied research on technologies designed to address the threat of counterfeit microelectronics and integrated circuits, as well as untrusted fabrication of critical microelectronics.

All modern defense weapon systems are inherently reliant on microelectronic devices and embedded systems for their operation. Threats to the integrity of these components could result in significant harm to operations, people and systems.

