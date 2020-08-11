Bipartisan Bill Aims to Technologically Bolster U.S. Border Security; Michael McCaul Quoted

Rep. Michael McCaul

Reps. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M.; Michael Cloud, R-Texas; Michael McCaul, R-Texas; and Elisa Slotkin, D-Mich., have introduced a bill to strengthen the U.S.-Mexico border's technological capability. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced the bill in the Senate side of Congress.

The Southwest Border Security Technology Improvement Act of 2020 would task the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to analyze the border's technological gaps, Torres Small's office said Aug. 5.

"By determining gaps in our border technology, we will be able to detect where improvements must be made to strengthen our border security and national security,” Rep. McCaul said.

The legislation's sought analysis would address the areas of terrorist prevention and criminal activity reduction, and explore new security-applicable technologies such as unmanned aerial systems and tunnel detection.

DHS would also form a border security technology plan based on the analysis. The plan would include efforts to procure or develop the identified technologies.