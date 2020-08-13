Bipartisan Legislation to Secure Telecom Companies from Untrusted Suppliers; Sen. Ron Johnson Quoted

US Senate

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., have unveiled bipartisan legislation that seeks to protect telecommunications networks from cyberattacks brought by foreign suppliers.

The Ensuring Network Security Act would enable telecommunications providers to apply for federal funding to remove and replace equipment from prohibited sources, the office of Ron Johnson said Tuesday.

The bill supports the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act, a law that bars telecommunications companies from installing equipment produced by untrusted suppliers including ZTE and Huawei.

“The vulnerabilities associated with the development and deployment of 5G technology, especially the threat posed by China, are one of the 'generational threats that will shape our nation’s future,' as the FBI recently put it,” said Johnson.