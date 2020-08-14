Boeing Recognized for Sustainability Efforts; Bryan Scott, Tia Benson Tolle Quoted

Bryan Scott

Boeing has been recognized for its sustainability leadership and innovative efforts to recycle aerospace carbon fiber, which has diverted waste away from landfills globally, the company reported on Thursday.

"Boeing is demonstrating that you can be environmentally sustainable in a cost effective way," said Bryan Scott, vice president of Environment, Health & Safety at Boeing. "We are the largest consumer of aerospace-grade composite and the only company able to recycle 100% of it."

The recognition demonstrates Boeing’s continual drive toward sustainable solutions. In addition, the company has partnered with ELG Carbon Fibre to recycle excess aerospace carbon fiber. Under the partnership, Boeing collects the scrap material that will be treated by ELG in a furnace to remove binding agents to create clean material that can be sold to third parties for the innovative production of goods.

Boeing has integrated the carbon fiber recycling process throughout 11 of the company’s global airplane manufacturing sites. Boeing will also train companies on the recycling process, beginning with its supply chain.

The company’s recycling process adds to Boeing’s mission of advancing sustainability by 2025. The initiative includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent; water use and solid waste to landfill by 20 percent; energy use by10 percent; and hazardous waste at worksites by 5 percent.

"Creating commercially viable solutions for recycling carbon fiber composites is good for the industry and good for the environment – it's a win-win," said Tia Benson Tolle, director of Advanced Materials and Product Development at Boeing.

