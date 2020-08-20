Brig. Gen. Robert Collins: Army Working on Establishing Operational Satellite Network by 2027

BG Robert Collins PEO C3T U.S. Army

Brig. Gen. Robert Collins, the U.S. Army's program executive officer for command, control, communications-tactical (PEO C3T), said he expects low- and medium-Earth orbit constellations to become fully mature in seven years, C4ISRnet reported Wednesday.

Collins told attendees at a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) webinar that the proposed LEO and MEO constellations will have “game-changing technologies” that are envisioned to become fully operational in 2025 to 2027.

He noted that the Army plans to deploy the satellites to expand bandwidth capacities while leveraging reduced latency and smaller ground infrastructure.

“I think one of the things we’re going to have to do is how can we take and best employ some of this technology, how do we link it into our current environment and ensure that it’s mobile,” said Collins. “I think that’s really an area that we’ll be reaching out to industry, academia and others to see how we best incorporate that.”

PEO C3T is partnering with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) on experimentation efforts focused on satellite terminals with multiband elements and other commercial technologies.

Maj. Gen. Peter Gallagher, director of the Network Cross-Functional Team (CFT) with Army Futures Command, and Brig. Gen. Rob Collins, program executive officer for Command, Control, Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T) at the Army, conducted a joint keynote address during Potomac Officers Club's (POC) Weaponizing Data Across the Digital Battlefield Virtual Event on August 11th.

The speakers address virtual training platforms, intel and operation mission capabilities, the challenges and priorities of data in warfare and how defense has evolved from the traditional standards to meet the demand of emerging technologies.

