CISA Hosts Cybersecurity Exercise for Gov’t, Industry

Cybersecurity

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency held a cyber exercise to evaluate the government's cybersecurity readiness, information sharing and incident response processes.

The Cyber Storm event allowed the participants to simulate a potential response to a widespread coordinated cyberattack that could affect U.S. critical infrastructure, CISA said Friday.

Established in 2006, the event aims to help the government and private sector determine areas for growth through the assessment of collective cyber incident response capabilities.

"No one company or government agency can be expected to go it alone, which is why exercises like Cyber Storm bring everyone together to discuss and exercise how we would respond collectively to a cyber-attack," said Brian Harrell, assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA.