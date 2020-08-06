Unanet

CISA Launches Cyber Career Tool for Professionals

Matthew Nelson August 6, 2020 News, Technology

CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has rolled out a tool to help current and future professionals determine, build and navigate their potential cyber career pathways.

The Cyber Career Pathways Tool is developed to assist users in understanding the skills, knowledge and capabilities required to take or elevate their careers, CISA said Wednesday.

The platform displays core attributes within 52 different work roles and highlights the cyber workforce into five skill communities. The tool also presents actionable insights for users who are considering to take cyber careers.

CISA partnered with the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop and maintain the tool.

