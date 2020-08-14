Unanet

CISA Provides Documents on ICAM Use in Public Safety

Nichols Martin August 14, 2020 News, Technology

CISA Provides Documents on ICAM Use in Public Safety
CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued documents that discuss concepts and public safety use cases on identity, credential and access management technologies.

CISA said Thursday its ICAM Value Proposition Suite features an overview of ICAM benefits and use cases in hurricane, drug, school shooting and bombing response scenarios.

The agency worked with the National Council of Statewide Interoperability, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Georgia Tech Research Institute and SAFECOM to provide this set of documents.

CISA asks the public safety community to assess federated ICAM's applicability to first responder communications and value as a supplement to current information workflows.

Tags

Check Also

Michael Kratsios

Michael Kratsios: DoD Must Use R&D Authorities to Drive Tech Innovation

Michael Kratsios, U.S. chief technology officer and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said he seeks to bolster U.S. leadership in emerging technologies as acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved