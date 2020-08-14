CISA Provides Documents on ICAM Use in Public Safety

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued documents that discuss concepts and public safety use cases on identity, credential and access management technologies.

CISA said Thursday its ICAM Value Proposition Suite features an overview of ICAM benefits and use cases in hurricane, drug, school shooting and bombing response scenarios.

The agency worked with the National Council of Statewide Interoperability, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Georgia Tech Research Institute and SAFECOM to provide this set of documents.

CISA asks the public safety community to assess federated ICAM's applicability to first responder communications and value as a supplement to current information workflows.