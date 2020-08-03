Unanet

CISA Releases Updated TIC 3.0 Network Security Guidance 

Brenda Marie Rivers August 3, 2020 News, Technology

CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an update to its Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) guidance along with documents containing a security capabilities catalog, a program guidebook and reference architecture.

CISA said Friday the TIC 3.0 core guidance incorporates public input on the draft documents released in December.

According to the Department of Homeland Security component, TIC 3.0 includes use cases as well as recommendations on pilot program execution, implementation approaches and other strategies for remote work settings.

CISA plans to issue final versions of documents such as the Use Case Handbook, Overlay Handbook, Branch Office Use Case and Traditional TIC Use Case later this summer.

