CNSI Secures $123M Contract to Support Medicaid System for Wyoming DoH; Todd Stottlemyer Quoted

CNSI has been awarded an 11-year, $123.2 million contract by the Wyoming Department of Health, Division of Healthcare Financing, to design, implement and operate a new Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for the state’s Medicaid program, CNSI reported on Tuesday. Work began in March 2020.

“In providing a modern, flexible and configurable payment system and solution, along with full fiscal agent services, Wyoming Medicaid will be able to more nimbly adapt to changes in Federal and state policies and meet emerging issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CNSI CEO and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient, Todd Stottlemyer.

Under the contract, CNSI will support the claims processing and resolution, financial, third party liability, call center, mailroom services and provider training and outreach. CNSI’s healthcare platform is regarded as the most advanced Medicaid platform in the market supporting Medicaid modernization efforts across seven states.

CNSI’s MMIS solution will replace Wyoming’s legacy system, which functions primarily as a financial and accounting system for paying provider claims. CNSI’s solution will provide Wyoming Medicaid with a more efficient, modern system that will reduce the administrative burden on providers and lower costs.

“Our mission, in the simplest terms, is to be a trusted partner to Wyoming Medicaid to help the agency achieve its goals of improving the quality of care and ensuring payment accuracy and integrity,” added Stottlemyer.

