DARPA Awards New Contracts to Advance Modeling & Simulation

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has announced two new multi-million dollar contract awards that will develop an advanced modeling and simulation environment to increase the speed at which military leaders make decisions, C4ISRNet reported on Friday.

“This capability would enable rapid analysis supporting senior-level decisions for concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion,” the contract announcement said.

DARPA has awarded a $10.1 million contract to Huntsville to Radiance Technologies and a $9.1 million contract to Cole Engineering Services as part of its Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program.

SAFE-SiM, processed through DARPA’s Adaptive Capabilities Office (ACO), has made efforts to develop a government-owned and controlled, faster-than-real time, all-domain modeling and simulation environment at the mission level.

Currently DARPA only has the capabilities to model a limited amount of domains or areas, which has caused challenges across cyber and electronic warfare. The agency has also faced obstacles while accounting for the “factorial increase” in inter-relationships in a multi-domain kill-web.

The contract will solve some of the current issues within the federal sector’s modeling and simulation architectures and will expedite the processing and dissemination of data across classification levels.

Work is anticipated to be completed on both contracts in August 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds totaling $3.75 million were obligated at the time of the award. Cole Engineering received fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds amounting to $3.31 million were obligated at the time of the award. The contract was competitively awarded with 10 solicitations received.

In addition, the ACO will continue development of an all-domain, Multi-Level Security (MLS) enabled Modeling and Simulation (M&S) environment to perform mission-level M&S for senior-level military decision makers, technology developers, and acquisition professionals for use in concept of operations (CONOP) development.