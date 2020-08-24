David Egts, Red Hat Director & Chief Technologist, to Join Expert Panel During Potomac Officers Club’s Secure IT Modernization in Today’s Environment Virtual Event on Aug 26th

David Egts

David Egts, director and chief technologist of the Red Hat’s North American public sector, will serve on the expert panel during Potomac Officers Club’s Secure IT Modernization in Today’s Environment Virtual Event on August 26th.

With Red Hat’s North America Public Sector, Egts directs a global team of technical experts and field product management to help Red Hat help government clients improve service delivery the open source way.

He also guides his cross-functional team with a focus on ensuring Red Hat’s products and services address government needs for security, compliance, standards, efficiency and technological improvements. Egts and his team work with public sector decision-makers to increase their understanding of open source as an engine of technological innovation to meet their specific needs.

Egts recently took part in a Q&A session with ExecutiveBiz regarding the impact COVID-19 has had on government technology initiatives, how public sector agencies can adapt to the current environment and how open source technology might be the key to adapting to an uncertain future.

ExecutiveBiz: Speaking of the current environment, as we begin to move into this ‘new normal,’ what are some of the primary concerns you’re hearing about from government agencies?

“Many agency employees are working in reduced capacity environments. Some are working from home, but some are still going into the office. Office workers supporting the intelligence community, for example, can’t go to a pure work-from-home environment; they need people in offices, even if those buildings are only at half capacity at any given time.

All of this means agencies need to make the most of what they currently have and look for ways to maximize efficiencies wherever possible. That’s probably the biggest concern.”

During the event, Egts will address the integration and expansion of 5G and other emerging technologies; adaptation to a “new normal,” such as teleworking and reentry; and how leaders and businesses can use mission software factories to their advantage.

Egts will be joined on the panel by Paul Girardi, assistant vice president of Cybersecurity with AT&T Public Sector. The event will also host Michael Mestrovich, principal deputy chief information officer for the U.S. Department of State (DoS), who will serve as a keynote speaker.

