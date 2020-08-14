Unanet

David Norquist Tapped to Help Lead DoD Task Force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Brenda Marie Rivers August 14, 2020 News, Press Releases, Technology

David Norquist Deputy Secretary DoD

The Department of Defense (DoD) is creating a task force that will launch Congress-mandated inquiries into alleged UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena that were previously observed by U.S. Navy aircraft, CNN reported Friday.

David Norquist, the deputy secretary of defense and a 2020 Wash100 Award, will help manage the task force which will be officially announced in the coming days, according to CNN's sources.

The announcement comes after the Senate Intelligence Committee directed the DoD and intelligence community to provide a public report containing detailed analyses of the UFO videos. The Navy released three short videos of the encounters from 2017 to 2018.

