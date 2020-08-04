DHS, DOT Pick University-Led Consortium for 911 Interoperability Test Framework

DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Transportation (DoT) have tapped a consortium led by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to build a set of processes for Next Generation 911 interoperability and compatibility tests.

The Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute will secure end-user feedback on testing standards and validate an approach that may define a formal procedure to assess interoperability, DHS said Monday.

The project aims to drive engagement with the Department of Defense, DHS, DOT, public safety agencies, industry and academia to determine test approach and requirements.

NG911 platforms are updated emergency response systems designed to allow text, voice and video communications through the use of internet protocol.