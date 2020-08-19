DHS Issues COVID-19 Screening Tech RFI

DHS

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) science and technology (S&T) directorate has posted a request for information to seek potential sources of non-invasive febrile temperature screening technologies to assist in COVID-19 response efforts.

DHS said Tuesday that it eyes contactless temperature screening thermograph technologies designed for mass fever detection at various entry points. The department aims to address the needs of protective services and first responses through the market survey.

“While screening for mass fevers may not be a panacea for getting back to ‘normal’ given the reported asymptomatic case rates, it becomes even more important to explore and use every possible tool that we have at our disposal,” said Bhargav Patel, senior technologist at National Urban Security Technology Laboratory.

Interested vendors have until Aug. 31 to submit their responses to the RFI