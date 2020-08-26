DHS S&T Unveils Explosive Trace Detector Tech

Next-Gen Mass Spec ETD

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) science and technology (DHS S&T) directorate has handed over to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) a technology built to trace and detect explosives.

The Next-Generation Mass Spectrometry Explosive Trace Detector can adapt to austere environments and houses a configurable threat library meant to speed up threat identification capabilities, DHS said Tuesday.

DHS S&T has updated Next-Gen Mass Spec ETD to function as an air-breathing sensor that can transmit early warnings on weapons of mass destruction. The technology completed a series of developmental tests and is currently undergoing configuration to enable usage in air cargo facilities.

DHS has partnered with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Secret Service to implement Next-Gen Mass Spec ETD to border crossings and aviation checkpoints.