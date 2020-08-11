DoD Signs Agreement with BioFire Defense to Increase COVID-19 Test Kit Production

COVID-19 Test Kits

The Department of Defense (DoD) has entered into a $3.1 million agreement with bioMerieux's BioFire Defense subsidiary to increase manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 test kits.

The company will use the investment to install two new production lines into its facility in Salt Lake City to expand test kit production in September, DoD said Monday.

BioFire's test kits are built to work with the company's FilmArray panel, an instrument designed to help users identify pathogens related to an infectious disease.

The agreement is a part of the Joint Acquisition Task Force's efforts to ensure the availability of medical resources via the Defense Production Act Title III program.