DOE Awards $58M for Scientific Discovery Approach Studies

Matthew Nelson August 5, 2020 News, Technology

Dept. of Energy

Two teams have received $57.5 million in funds from the Department of Energy (DoE) to create new scientific approaches that employ high-performance computing capabilities under the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) program.

A team led by Argonne National Laboratory will explore community outreach that will support scientists through application development, while Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory's team will study the development of mathematical techniques, DOE said Tuesday.

The selected teams are composed of researchers from academia, national laboratories and industry. The SciDAC program seeks to address gaps in various areas such as condensed matter physics, chemistry and materials science.

