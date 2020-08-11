DOE Awards Funding to AI R&D Projects

AI

The Department of Energy (DoE) has earmarked $8.5 million in funds to support five three-year projects that seek to enable reusability and accessibility of artificial intelligence data and models.

The selected projects will cover the areas of materials science, high-energy physics, microbial science and high-performance computing, DOE said Monday. The awardees will also explore the relationships between AI models and data in an effort to determine potential applications of AI technology.

“One of the major scientific challenges of our time is being able to access and effectively analyze mounting quantities of data,” said Chris Fall, director of DOE's office of Science.

Fall added the awardees will implement Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable data principles to their projects. DOE picked the awardees through a competitive peer review process.