Unanet

DOE, Israel to Jointly Fund Energy Cybersecurity Tech

Nichols Martin August 17, 2020 Cybersecurity, News, Technology

DOE, Israel to Jointly Fund Energy Cybersecurity Tech
Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) and its Israeli counterpart have launched a solicitation for proposals on energy security technologies. The U.S.-Israel Energy Center seeks tools that protect critical infrastructure in energy-cyber and cyber-physical aspects, DOE said Friday.

Interested research institutes, companies and universities may compete for three years of funding worth $6M for projects that must follow a 50-percent cost-share basis. The center may award additional funds for maximum funding of $10 million over five years of work.

The Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation, the center's operating agent, will hold a webinar on Sept. 10 to inform interested parties on the funding opportunity's requirements and details. Proposal applications will remain open through Oct. 29th.

Tags

Check Also

DHS

OIG Report: DHS Must Secure Funding, Improve Mgmt of IT Modernization Programs

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) inspector general is recommending the department’s chief information officer to improve the management of modernization initiatives and create risk-rating procedures for information technology investments.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved