DOE-Led National Lab Launches Platform for Integrated Energy Research; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Dan Brouillette DOE Secretary

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory, managed by the Department of Energy (DOE), has launched a platform designed to facilitate scientific research on integrated energy systems.

The Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) platform offers an environment where scientists can study the integration between multiple energy resources, DOE said Wednesday. The platform's scale allows researchers to look at relationships between various infrastructure types, such as telecommunications, and the energy grid.

“As our nation’s energy system continues to undergo dramatic transformations, there is a growing need for research on how to best integrate all of our energy resources on the grid in order to provide the most reliable and affordable electricity to the American people,” said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy, at NREL when ARIES was launched.

Scientists may use ARIES to study matters on energy storage, hybrid energy systems, energy cybersecurity, future energy infrastructure and power electronics. DOE plans to host an industry event next month to discuss ARIES' potential opportunities with partners.