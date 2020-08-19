Unanet

DOE Names Five Teams for Smart Manufacturing Information-Building Effort

Nichols Martin August 19, 2020 News, Technology

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy is investing $1M in five projects to explore smart manufacturing applications that favor energy efficiency and performance.

DOE said Tuesday its Clean Energy Smart Manufacturing Innovation Institute selected teams for the creation of information profiles that tackle various topics related to smart manufacturing.

These profiles will feature different types of smart manufacturing information such as equipment data and process models.

Tackled topics include predictive diagnostics, computer numerical control, production efficiencies, poultry processing yield optimization and chemical mixing efficiency.

The effort supports a White House report that emphasizes the need for these smart technologies as the manufacturing industry digitally transforms.

The selected teams are:

  • Atollogy, South Bay Solutions and North Carolina State University
  • Case Western Reserve University and Rafter Equipment
  • ECM Performance Materials and Flexware Innovation
  • Ectron and Inova Diagnostics
  • Tyson Foods and ThinkIQ

