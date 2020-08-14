DOE Posts RFI on Hydrogen, Fuel Cells R&D Strategies

DOE

The Department of Energy is seeking input from the research community, industry and academia on approaches and activities that could support the study, demonstration and development of hydrogen and fuel cells.

DOE said Wednesday it aims to address the needs of the hydrogen and fuel cells industry through the request for information.

Topics covered by the RFI include near, medium and long-term strategies on sustaining the fuel cells industry as well as the production and storage of hydrogen.

Interested parties have until Sept. 15 to submit their responses to the notice.

The results of the RFI will inform the National Laboratory consortia in meeting specific gaps on heavy-duty fuel cell applications and electrolyzers.