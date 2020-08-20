DOE to Fund AI Projects in Support of Scientific Research; Chris Fall Quoted

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) intends to invest $21M in projects that apply artificial intelligence technology to fusion energy research. The projects will use data analysis automation and control algorithms to address operational needs required by DOE's Office of Science, the department said Wednesday.

Components of DOE's science office partnered to pursue this effort under the Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing program. This program aims to develop a software-hardware infrastructure for scientific research via supercomputing systems.

DOE will allow project teams to use supercomputers at the department's national laboratories.

“These awards will enable fusion researchers to take advantage of recent rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Chris Fall, director at DOE’s Office of Science.