DOE Unveils $97M Funding Opportunity for Bioenergy R&D Projects

Matthew Nelson August 3, 2020 News, Press Releases

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $97 million in funds to support 33 bioenergy research and development projects.

DOE said Friday that it aims to mitigate risks and optimize the performance of technologies designed to yield bioenergy, fuel and products from biomass and waste resources through the funding effort.

The projects are required to address topics in various areas such as scalable carbon dioxide electrocatalysis technologies, development of low-emission residential wood heaters and waste-to-energy approaches.

Mark Menezes, DOE undersecretary, said bioenergy technologies could augment energy security and grow U.S. energy supply.

