Donna Peebles, SBA Associate Administrator for 8(a) Business Development, Discusses Recent BD Efforts Across Federal Agencies

Donna Peebles

Donna Peebles, associate administrator of 8(a) business development (BD) at the Small Business Administration (SBA), works to provide effective business development tools to procurement-ready small business firms seeking 8(a) certification and mentor protégé agreements.

She has provided commentary on the recent efforts federal agencies have made to support business development nationwide. Peebles recently announced her support for the General Services Administration (GSA) issuance of the solicitation for the 8(a) STARS III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

GSA’s GWAC is part of the agency’s process to simplify work with federal agencies for small businesses from different socioeconomic categories, focusing on IT acquisition projects.

“Over the last nine years, the 8(a) STARS II GWAC has successfully leveled the playing field for hundreds of small disadvantaged IT contractors in the 8(a) Business Development Program. Through this vehicle, and the partnership of GSA and SBA (Small Business Administration), many 8(a) firms have grown and prospered while delivering essential capabilities to the federal government,” Peebles said.

The new STARS GWAC will have a $50 billion ceiling to focus on emerging technologies and performance outside of the continental U.S.

“I am very proud of GSA’s work in developing the STARS III GWAC with a contract ceiling of $50 billion, more than twice the size of STARS II,” said GSA administrator Emily Murphy and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “STARS III continues GSA’s legacy of creating opportunities for small disadvantaged businesses while helping federal agencies accomplish information technology (IT) missions.”

Peebles has also made significant efforts to advocate for minorities within small businesses. Peebles has spearheaded the SBA’s Business Development 8(a) Program, with the potential and capabilities to grow into successful businesses.

SBA’s 8(a) Program has assisted firms develop and grow through one-on-one counseling, training workshops, management and technical guidance. The program has also provided access to government contracting opportunities to enable companies to become competitors within the federal marketplace. In fiscal year 2018, small businesses received more than $17.6 billion in 8(a) contract dollars.

“We’ve been able to regularly exceed targeted goals, consistently increase staffing year over year, and leverage relationships established throughout our engagement with SBA,” said Parker Green, small business founder and graduate of SBA’s 8(a) Program.

SBA’s Office of Business Development was created to help small disadvantaged businesses compete in the marketplace. It is also designed to help companies gain access to federal and private procurement markets.

The office has provided business development support, including procurement assistance, business counseling, training, financial assistance, surety bonding and other management and technical assistance to prepare small disadvantaged firms for procurement and other business opportunities.

GovConWire Events will host its 2020 Business Development (BD) Trends Forum on August 27th. Click here to register for the event.

Featuring Stephanie Shutt, director of GSA's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Program Management Office (PMO), the event will discuss current Business Development (BD) trends, tips for securing contracts and Fiscal Year 2021 federal budget projections.

The forum will also include an expert panel, hosting federal and industry executives that will dive into the future of business. Join GovConWire’s virtual forum to learn all about the latest trends in Business Development.

Click here to register for the 2020 Business Development (BD) Trends Forum.