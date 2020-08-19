DVS Names Luiz Felipe Palhano de Jesus as VP of Solutions Architect; Herman Hewitt Quoted

Luiz Felipe Palhano

DirectViz Solutions (DVS), has appointed Luiz Felipe Breyer Palhano de Jesus as DVS’ vice president of Solutions Architect, effective immediately, the company reported on Wednesday.

“Mr. Palhano’s new role supports DVS’ transition from a small business into a large systems integrator. His experience and background will guide our CoE to drive growth of our innovative solutions and make an impact on the broader strategic goals for DVS,” said Herman Hewitt chief growth officer.

In his new role, Palhano will lead DVS’ Center of Excellence (CoE), technical strategy and solutioning for strategic bids as well as supervise a team of solution architects and technical specialists.

He will focus on building up DVS’ solid technical foundation by maturing solutions strategy and discipline, identifying and leveraging emerging technologies, increasing technical corporate reachback capabilities, and fostering greater technical collaboration across programs to provide greater value to DVS’ customers.

Palhano will bring significant experience in proposal development, overall solutions architecture, technical thought leadership and strategy to DVS. Prior to joining DVS, Palhano most recently served as a principal systems and solutions architect for the BITS Solution Group with CACI.

With CACI Palhano led solutioning for contract bids exceeding $750 million and multiple internal research and development projects to expand the company’s repeatable solution set. In prior roles, he focused on technology implementation and architecture, leading teams on technology migration, modernization, and innovation projects.

“As part of his support to DVS’ growth team, Mr. Palhano will help develop our existing customers and realize new opportunities and capabilities,” added Hewitt.

About DirectViz Solutions

DVS, founded in 2012 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, started with the vision of delivering innovative technology solutions and high-quality services to meet the federal government’s toughest Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity challenges.

The company recognized a growing demand for technology services in federal civilian and Department of Defense agencies and sought to provide value by responding to customers’ needs in an agile, efficient, responsive, and timely manner while reducing costs normally associated with larger companies.