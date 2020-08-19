Unanet

Everbridge COVID-19 Shield Supports Virus Tracking; Vernon Irvin Quoted

Sarah Sybert August 19, 2020 News, Press Releases

Everbridge COVID-19 Shield Supports Virus Tracking; Vernon Irvin Quoted
Vernon Irvin

Everbridge has reported that organizations across education, retail, manufacturing, state and local government have integrated Everbridge COVID-19 Shield Contact Tracing software solution to provide support during the ongoing pandemic, the company reported on Wednesday

“Technology can support case investigation and contact tracing. Proximity tracing/exposure notification [tools] identify more contacts than traditional contact tracing alone using Bluetooth or GPS technologies to estimate the proximity and duration of an individual’s exposure to patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported. 

Everbridge’s purpose-built contact tracing solution has enabled organizations to analyze their COVID-19 risk posture, protect individuals from virus exposure and mitigate operational risk while automating an end-to-end recovery process.

The company’s multi-pronged software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach to contact tracing has provided organizations with a tool to safely return people to work and to campus with a faster, more accurate method that has safeguarded individual privacy. 

Everbridge’s mobile app has digitally automated opt-in-based mobile wellness checks and proximity tracing in one solution, while also maximizing privacy protection. 

The Everbridge contact tracing solution uses data from physical badge access control systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, calendaring systems, travel itineraries, visitor management, and thermal cameras to determine who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19. 

The company has also integrated Bluetooth Low Energy proximity data compiled from digital wayfaring capabilities to provide information on who was within close proximity; special needs registries help protect the most vulnerable people and real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries. 

“As the global leader in critical event management, Everbridge continues to support forward-thinking organizations in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and manage a safer return of students, staff and customers to public places,” said Vernon Irvin, chief revenue officer, Everbridge. “Creating a more secure environment not only protects people, but helps these organizations return to revenue-generating activities.”

Tags

Check Also

UAS Technology

FAA Picks 26 Institutions for UAS Training Program

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has partnered with 26 schools across the nation to take part in a program focused on training potential career professionals in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology. The UAS-CTI program is aimed at recognizing students seeking to pursue careers in aviation as well as UAS development and operation, FAA noted.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved