Everbridge COVID-19 Shield Supports Virus Tracking; Vernon Irvin Quoted

Everbridge has reported that organizations across education, retail, manufacturing, state and local government have integrated Everbridge COVID-19 Shield Contact Tracing software solution to provide support during the ongoing pandemic, the company reported on Wednesday.

“Technology can support case investigation and contact tracing. Proximity tracing/exposure notification [tools] identify more contacts than traditional contact tracing alone using Bluetooth or GPS technologies to estimate the proximity and duration of an individual’s exposure to patients diagnosed with COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

Everbridge’s purpose-built contact tracing solution has enabled organizations to analyze their COVID-19 risk posture, protect individuals from virus exposure and mitigate operational risk while automating an end-to-end recovery process.

The company’s multi-pronged software-as-a-service (SaaS) approach to contact tracing has provided organizations with a tool to safely return people to work and to campus with a faster, more accurate method that has safeguarded individual privacy.

Everbridge’s mobile app has digitally automated opt-in-based mobile wellness checks and proximity tracing in one solution, while also maximizing privacy protection.

The Everbridge contact tracing solution uses data from physical badge access control systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, calendaring systems, travel itineraries, visitor management, and thermal cameras to determine who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19.

The company has also integrated Bluetooth Low Energy proximity data compiled from digital wayfaring capabilities to provide information on who was within close proximity; special needs registries help protect the most vulnerable people and real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries.

“As the global leader in critical event management, Everbridge continues to support forward-thinking organizations in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and manage a safer return of students, staff and customers to public places,” said Vernon Irvin, chief revenue officer, Everbridge. “Creating a more secure environment not only protects people, but helps these organizations return to revenue-generating activities.”