Excella Announces Promotions of Executive Leadership Team; Burton White Quoted

Excella has announced the promotions of Jaman Botts, Beth Gomolka, Sarath Ravella, Tony Solomita and Claire Walsh to senior positions to advance Excella's innovation and leadership in key markets, capabilities and workforce development, the company reported on Tuesday.

"Hiring and retaining exceptional Excellians, while creating meaningful solutions, is critical to our purpose and what we built Excella to do," said Burton White, CEO and co-founder of Excella. "Each of these Excella leaders is instrumental to the growth of our organization, investing their professional passion, impacting our clients, and helping others cultivate exceptional careers."

Botts has been promoted to director of Workforce Management, where he will be responsible for managing, developing and executing Excella's resource management and workforce strategy. He previously served as research manager for the company, and has held positions at Clinovations, Grant Thorton and Fannie Mae before joining Excella.

Gomolka has assumed the role of vice president of National Security. In her new role, she will lead effective operation of Excella's activities within the National Security Market through expanding contracts and fostering new work. Prior to her promotion, Gomolka served as director and market owner of National Security, where she was responsible for owning, managing and setting the strategic and execution strategies for the National Security Market.

Ravella has been promoted to the vice president of Strategic Initiatives to lead the company’s strategic and cross-organizational initiatives to grow Excella's presence in new markets, focusing on leading Excella's Defense business development efforts. Prior to his new role, Ravella was the director and Market Owner of Defense, where he led Excella’s DoD JAIC engagement to create DoD's AI center of excellence and Joint Common Foundation.

Solomita has moved to Vice President of Innovation to manage Excella’s innovation engine and the company’s portfolio of delivery-related intellectual property and external thought leadership activities. Former director of Innovation for the company and agile practice lead for Excella, Solomita has developed agility across the entire company.

Walsh has assumed the role of vice president of Engineering and Services to maintain Excella’s capability portfolio for sustainability and growth, establish baseline delivery practices and ensure success on projects. Walsh was the former director of Engineering Services, where she was responsible for hiring, skillset growth and staffing advocacy across software, data, DevOps and site reliability engineers, agilists and analysts.

"These promotions recognize the incredible impact these leaders have had on our clients and the careers of many Excellians. I’m thrilled to have them on our Excella team driving the success of our company," Burton continued.

