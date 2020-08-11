FCC to Shuffle Some Executive Roles Next Week; Aji Pai Quoted

FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has added new executives to its chairman office and modified the role of an existing broadband adviser within the agency.

Sean Spivey, former legal and policy advisor to the bureau chief at the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, joins FCC's chairman office as an adviser for wireless and international matters, FCC said Friday. Spivey succeeds Aaron Goldberger who will fill a role in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Allison Baker, economic adviser to Wireline Competition Bureau's chief, will take up the same role at FCC's chairman office. Melissa Kirkel, a special counsel for the chairman office, will return to the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Preston Wise, currently the rural broadband adviser to FCC chairman Aji Pai, will take up the additional role of wireline adviser. All these appointments and role changes will be effective as the next week begins.

“I continue to be impressed by the depth of talent we have at the FCC and the number of outstanding public servants who are willing to take on new challenges when asked to serve,” Pai said.