Gen. John Hyten: Actionable Data, Standard Environment Key to Future Warfighting Success

Gen. John Hyten Vice Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, has said that data and a common environment are key factors in future battlefield operations, DoD News reported Wednesday.

Hyten told attendees at a virtual industry event that the Department of Defense (DoD) must have the capacity to “build software quickly and reliably” while also rapidly installing modifications to efficiently manage a digital infrastructure.

He said that military heads must be able to quickly command and control the use of data throughout a standardized environment to deter adversaries.

"In the battlefield of the future, the biggest thing that changes is there are no lines anymore," he noted. "If you can do that all at the same time, then the adversary has no idea where the next strike is coming from, and you've then created a problem for the adversary that is so significant they will not risk attacking you."