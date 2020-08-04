Gen. John Raymond: Commercial Partners, Resilient Industrial Base Key to Driving Space Efforts

Gen. John Raymond

Gen. John Raymond, chief of Space Operations and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, has said the U.S. must leverage the space industrial base’s commercial expansion to retain the nation’s global leadership, DoD News reported Monday.

According to Raymond, the recently released report on the state of the U.S. space industry offers valuable input on how the nation can drive commercial space efforts through actions such as increasing the resilience of the space supply chain and accelerating the development of human spaceflight technologies.

''By working with commercial partners, we will harness the best of both civil and government technology to further accelerate capabilities and expand the overall space economy,'' he noted.

The report, titled ''State of the Space Industrial Base 2020: A Time for Action to Sustain U.S. Economic and Military Leadership in Space”, includes feedback from stakeholders during this year’s State of the Space Industrial Base Workshop held in May.