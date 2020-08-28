Unanet

Glenn Dean Named Army Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems

Matthew Nelson August 28, 2020 Executive Moves, News

U.S. Army

Col. Glenn Dean III has been tapped to assume the role of program executive officer for ground combat systems at the U.S. Army.

Dean currently serves as deputy for acquisition and systems management at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Prior to ASAALT, Dean worked as project manager for the Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

He also served at the Tank-Automotive Research Development & Engineering Center as military deputy and supported the Bradley and Armored Knight programs as product manager.

