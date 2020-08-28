Unanet

IBM Creates New Fan Experiences using AI and Hybrid Cloud for First-Ever Spectator-less US Open

William McCormick August 28, 2020 News, Press Releases

IBM Creates New Fan Experiences using AI and Hybrid Cloud for First-Ever Spectator-less US Open
IBM

IBM, the digital partner of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for 29 years, announced today innovative new fan experiences leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) underpinned by hybrid cloud technologies that will enable millions of fans around the world to experience the excitement and vibrant debate surrounding the iconic tennis Grand Slam, the first ever without fans on-site. 

A recent IBM sponsored survey of 2000 U.S. sports fans highlighted the importance of digital experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half (48%) of sports fans who responded think having an interactive digital experience, (streaming, video content, highlights, stats, etc.) has become more important since the coronavirus outbreak.1 Specifically, younger generations have a greater desire for digital experiences, with Gen Z (64%) and Millennials (61%) saying it has become "more important." 

Tags

Check Also

Robyn Gatens

Robyn Gatens Takes Acting Director Role at ISS

Robyn Gatens, a 35-year NASA veteran, has been appointed acting director at the International Space Station (ISS). Gatens will collaborate with ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano in overseeing the space station program's strategy, policy, integration, and stakeholder engagement. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved