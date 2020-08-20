IBM Reaches Highest Quantum Volume on Road Map; Jay Gambetta Quoted

Jay Gambetta

IBM has delivered its highest Quantum Volume by combining software and hardware techniques to improve overall performance, the company reported on Thursday. IBM has also upgraded its 27-qubit client-deployed systems to achieve a Quantum Volume 64.

"IBM's full-stack approach gives an innovative avenue to develop hardware-aware applications, algorithms and circuits, all running on the most extensive and powerful quantum hardware fleet in the industry," said Jay Gambetta, IBM fellow and VP, IBM Quantum.

IBM’s milestone has made information processing tasks more efficient and cost effective on a quantum computer, versus a classical one, it will require improved quantum circuits, the building blocks of quantum applications.

Quantum Volume measures the length and complexity of circuits, maximizing the potential for exploring solutions to real world problems across industry, government and research. IBM has focused its solution on a new set of techniques and improvements that used knowledge of the hardware to optimally run the Quantum Volume circuits.

The company’s new methods are extensible and will improve any quantum circuit run on any IBM Quantum system. IBM’s innovative approach will improve experiments and applications. The techniques will be available in upcoming releases and improvements to the IBM Cloud software services and the cross-platform open source software development kit (SDK) Qiskit.

"We are always finding new ways to push the limits of our systems so that we can run larger, more complex quantum circuits and more quickly achieve a Quantum Advantage," added Gambetta.

About IBM Quantum

IBM Quantum is an industry-first initiative to build quantum systems for business and science applications. For more information about IBM's quantum computing efforts, please visit www.ibm.com/ibmq.

For more information about the IBM Q Network, as well as a full list of all partners, members, and hubs, visit https://www.research.ibm.com/ibm-q/network/