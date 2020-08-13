Unanet

Jane Pinelis: DoD’s Joint AI Center Working to Expand Ethics Team

Jane Edwards August 13, 2020 News, Technology

Joint AI Center

Jane Pinelis, chief of testing, evaluation and assessment at the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), said JAIC is working to expand its team of ethics professionals responsible for ensuring that DoD’s AI programs meet ethical standards, FCW reported Wednesday.

JAIC introduced early this year a "Responsible AI Champions" pilot to facilitate training of staff on the ethical use of AI platforms and Pinelis cited the potential role of test and evaluation in that effort.

"I think T&E, test and evaluation, will play an incredibly big role in ensuring that those processes are followed. But it is a challenge for us, by the nature of ethics, those requirements are very qualitative and we have to translate them into something very objective, very quantifiable for each product," Pinelis said Wednesday during a summit of the General Services Administration's (GSA) Technology Transformation Services.

Pinelis also mentioned JAIC’s use of a repeatable process to facilitate automated testing of its platforms and the need to adhere to ethical principles.

