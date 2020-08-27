Unanet

Jason Gray on Education Dept’s Cloud Consolidation, Workforce Goals

Brenda Marie Rivers August 27, 2020 News

Jason Gray CIO Department of Education

Jason Gray, chief information officer of the Department of Education, said the department is working to consolidate its operations through a multicloud environment while ensuring that personnel have the necessary tech skills. 

Gray told attendees at the SNG Live: Cloud Smart event that the Education Department recently updated more than 700 of its systems as part of a “tech refresh” effort on cybersecurity, processing power and memory functionalities.

He noted that consolidating cloud environments will help the department reduce its information technology footprint while requiring a smaller amount of certified cloud experts.

“For a future state of where we’re going, I would love for it to be simpler because otherwise you’re having to make sure that people get trained on this skillset and on that skillset,” said Gray.

