Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, Presents Mike Twyman, President of Cubic Mission Solutions, His First Wash100 Award

Wash100 Award

Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic, presented Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), with his first Wash100 Award on Monday.

Executive Mosaic recognized Twyman for driving growth for the company, acquiring Nuvotronics and pushing Cubic’s technical services to help the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). We are honored to present the most coveted award in government contracting to Mike Twyman of Cubic Mission Solutions.

Tywman has over 30 years of experience in the federal market and government contracting (GovCon) sector. In his CMS role, Twyman oversees the C4ISR businesses and strategy, including DTECH Labs, GATR Technologies, TeraLogics, XD Solutions and Cubic’s Communications & Electronics offerings.

As senior vice president and president with Cubic, Twyman supervises the C4ISR businesses and strategy. Under Tywman’s leadership, Cubic received a spot on a potential ten-year $5.1 billion contract with the U.S. Army to provide satellite communication platforms and services to the U.S. Army in March 2020.

Twyman joined Cubic in June 2014 as senior vice president of air training and secure communications, and served most recently as executive vice president, training and communications systems.

In this role, he led the development of Cubic’s C4ISR strategy as well as growth strategies for air training and secure communications, including common data link, avionics, communication products, restricted communications and optical solutions.

Prior to Cubic, Twyman held a variety of executive leadership positions at Northrop Grumman including sector vice president and general manager of the defense systems division, vice president of integrated C3I systems, vice president of joint network systems and vice president of communication and information systems.

About Wash100

The Wash100 Award, now in its sixth year, recognizes the most influential executives in the GovCon industry, as selected by the Executive Mosaic organization in combination with online nominations from the GovCon community. Representing the best of the private and public sector, the winners demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, reliability, achievement and vision.

Visit the Wash100 website to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2019 Wash100 Award.