John Pope Appointed NAVWAR Executive Director

John Pope, formerly executive director at the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Space Systems, has taken the same role at Naval Information Warfare (NAVWAR) Systems Command.

Pope has replaced Pat Sullivan, who retired after a 29-year career at the service branch, the Navy said Tuesday. Pope will handle a budget of more than $7 million and supervise over 11,000 civilian and military personnel as part of his new capacity.

Before his previous role, Pope served as fleet support program manager at NAVWAR's fleet readiness directorate and worked at the Navy's Communications Program Office as major program manager.