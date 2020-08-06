Unanet

John Pope Appointed NAVWAR Executive Director

Matthew Nelson August 6, 2020 Executive Moves, News

John Pope Appointed NAVWAR Executive Director
John Pope Executive Director NAVWAR

John Pope, formerly executive director at the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence and Space Systems, has taken the same role at Naval Information Warfare (NAVWAR) Systems Command.

Pope has replaced Pat Sullivan, who retired after a 29-year career at the service branch, the Navy said Tuesday. Pope will handle a budget of more than $7 million and supervise over 11,000 civilian and military personnel as part of his new capacity.

Before his previous role, Pope served as fleet support program manager at NAVWAR's fleet readiness directorate and worked at the Navy's Communications Program Office as major program manager.

Tags

Check Also

Michael Kratsios

OSTP, NSF Announce Partnership to Expand Quantum Education; Michael Kratsios Quoted

The White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), National Science Foundation (NSF), industry, educational institutions and professional societies have launched a partnership to introduce quantum science and technologies to middle school and high school students.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved