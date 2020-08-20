KPMG Launches New Tech Architecture to Drive COVID-19 Recovery; Cliff Justice, Bharat Rao Quoted

Cliff Justice

KPMG has developed a technology architecture to match patients in clinical trials for convalescent plasma therapy to recovered patients willing to donate their antibodies, to advance the response and recovery of COVID-19 patients, the company reported on Thursday.

"KPMG has a unique opportunity to support our communities, government entities and healthcare providers in a challenging time by leveraging our experience to automate complex processes, provide analytics and help facilitate the study of convalescent plasma for the critically ill," said Cliff Justice, principal and U.S. leader, Digital Capabilities, at KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm.

KPMG’s offering will also provide healthcare and government decision makers with a dashboard by geography to track COVID-19 testing and results, giving necessary insights concerning social distancing and the resumption of commerce.

The company’s solution has been designed to make the plasma donation process easier and more efficient by automating the complex tasks and logistics associated with the data collection, qualification and matching process by performing statistical analytics and using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtualized data.

KPMG will also leverage third-party data from blood banks, hospitals and diagnostic labs and work with data backbones and existing technology applications that are already in place, such as IT infrastructure owned by governments and hospitals.

"This solution is designed to help ease the burden on plasma donors, accelerate the COVID-19 plasma donation process and provide better visibility to health authorities, while helping facilitate the study of convalescent plasma," said Bharat Rao, PhD, principal and leader of Data and Analytics for healthcare & life sciences at KPMG.

The solution will comply will the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. The convalescent plasma therapy matching technology architecture is a component of KPMG's recently announced "Restarting America" initiative to help organizations reopen workplaces.

