Unanet

Laura Stanton Promoted to Full-Time IT Category Assistant Commissioner at GSA

Nichols Martin August 20, 2020 Executive Moves, News

Laura Stanton Promoted to Full-Time IT Category Assistant Commissioner at GSA
Laura Stanton GSA

Laura Stanton, a long-time officer with the General Services Administration (GSA), has been appointed to serve as the agency's assistant commissioner for information technology category on a full-time basis.

Stanton said she has been with GSA for 23 years and looks forward to continuing her work with the agency. She functioned as GSA's acting assistant commissioner for IT category, prior to her appointment for the full role.

Her GSA career includes work as a telecommunications specialist and the director of innovation for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). GSA's ITC offers a wide range of IT products including hardware, software, telecommunications, training services and e-commerce.

Tags

Check Also

Maj. Gen. Crider

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider: Space Force Should Work With Industry to Advance Tech Roadmap

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Crider, acting chief technology and innovation officer for the U.S. Space Force, said the service is set to publish its 2020 science and technology roadmap and recognizes the need to work with industry to bring that plan to fruition.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved