Laura Stanton Promoted to Full-Time IT Category Assistant Commissioner at GSA

Laura Stanton, a long-time officer with the General Services Administration (GSA), has been appointed to serve as the agency's assistant commissioner for information technology category on a full-time basis.

Stanton said she has been with GSA for 23 years and looks forward to continuing her work with the agency. She functioned as GSA's acting assistant commissioner for IT category, prior to her appointment for the full role.

Her GSA career includes work as a telecommunications specialist and the director of innovation for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). GSA's ITC offers a wide range of IT products including hardware, software, telecommunications, training services and e-commerce.